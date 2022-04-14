Universal Studios Hollywood Rolls Out First Four Electric Trams to the Legendary Studio Tour

Universal Studios Hollywood has rolled out the first four electric trams in its fleet of 21 Studio Tour trams, as Universal continues their commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet.

What’s Happening:

The world-famous, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour is a hallmark Universal Studios Hollywood attraction that, for over 55 years, has taken millions of guests from around the world through authentic movie and television production studios, featuring iconic sets made famous in blockbuster movies such as Back to the Future and dynamic rides such as Fast & Furious—Supercharged and King Kong 360 3-D.

and dynamic rides such as Fast & Furious—Supercharged and King Kong 360 3-D. The conversion to electric trams was spearheaded in 2017 by visionaries within the Universal Studios Hollywood technical services department and represents some of the first-ever and largest battery-powered, off-road, high-torque and low speed mass people movers in the U.S.

Full conversion of the 21 trams from diesel-hydraulic engines to electric will help reduce carbon emissions as well as improve the guest experience by reducing noise associated with the diesel-hydraulic engine.

Installation of inductive charging technology from WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) by Ideanomics was a critical factor in the conversion designed to meet the trams’ rigorous daily demands of navigating the Studio’s varying topography. Trams will routinely charge during the normal operation at the start and end of the attraction route. Coupled with a regenerative braking feature, the trams will continue to build up charge when they travel downhill, providing added energy efficiency.

The elaborate clean air conversion design process evolved from a collaboration between Universal Studios Hollywood and L.A.-based Complete Coach Works to reimagine the trams from diesel-hydraulic engines to electric.

The project continues to be made possible by a grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District — the local regulatory agency that works to reduce air pollution in the region — which provides funding to replace older equipment with cleaner ones that are cost-effective while reducing air pollution. It was also supported by a significant investment from Comcast NBCUniversal and Southern California Edison through its Charge Ready Transport Program.

Weather and feature anchor of NBC’s TODAY, Al Roker is featured in a video introduction aboard the trams as part of the guest experience, which you can watch below:

What They’re Saying: