Virtual Queue To Be Used To Access World of Color Viewing Area Starting April 22

The multimedia extravaganza, World of Color, is set to return to Disney California Adventure and light up the night once again on April 22nd. But how does one access the Paradise Gardens Park viewing area to see the show once it returns? Why, a virtual queue of course!

What’s Happening:

World of Color Disney California Adventure

In the breathtaking show, guests can relive memorable scenes from beloved Disney and Pixar films. Powerful dancing fountains shoot high to the sky on Paradise Bay, creating a fantastic screen of water and a veil of mist, while lasers electrify the night, capped with a soaring soundtrack. You may see scenes such as WALL-E and Eve zipping through the cosmos, Pocahontas exploring just around the river bend and Jack Sparrow battling on the sea.

When the hugely popular show returns on Friday, April 22nd, a virtual queue system will be used to access the World of Color viewing area using the Disneyland

Distribution times for the virtual queue enrollment will begin at noon, daily. If you are able to make a virtual queue selection, you will receive a notification via the Disneyland app to enter the designated “World of Color” viewing area via one of the two marked entrance points (Blue or Yellow) assigned to you, approximately 45 minutes before the show begins.

If the virtual queue reaches capacity, please visit the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before “World of Color” begins to check in with a cast member for walk-up viewing options. Joining the virtual queue for World of Color is not required to view the show, but it is highly recommended.

It is also worth noting that guests can be in either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure to join the virtual queue as long as they have entered either park with valid admission and park reservation for the day.

When the show returns, it is set to be the classic version of the show, featuring an array of heroes, heroines and colorful villains from the vast treasure of Disney and Pixar films, with characters from Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid , Toy Story, Aladdin , Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and so many more.

