ABC News Announces “black-ish: A Celebration” to Air Tuesday, April 19th

ABC News has announced a new special focusing on the award-winning ABC hit comedy show, black-ish.

What’s Happening:

Since its debut in 2014, black-ish has entertained and educated millions of viewers. The series brought audiences inside the difficult conversations and lived experiences many Black families have in America through the comedic lens of the Johnson family.

has entertained and educated millions of viewers. The series brought audiences inside the difficult conversations and lived experiences many Black families have in America through the comedic lens of the Johnson family. A new ABC News special profiles the making of the groundbreaking show and explores the profound impact it had on society as it concludes its eighth and final season.

The special features interviews with the show’s all-star cast, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis and Deon Cole — as well as an exclusive look at the final table read and the cast’s original audition tapes.

black-ish: A Celebration reflects on some of the show’s most important episodes, covering topics ranging from Juneteenth to postpartum depression.

reflects on some of the show’s most important episodes, covering topics ranging from Juneteenth to postpartum depression. black-ish stars and guest stars such as Aloe Blacc also discuss their experience working on set, the comedic genius of the show and how they feel about the series ending. Creator and executive producer Kenya Barris and episodic director Eva Longoria talk about the unique chemistry between the cast and crew over years of filming and what they hope will be the legacy of the show.

stars and guest stars such as Aloe Blacc also discuss their experience working on set, the comedic genius of the show and how they feel about the series ending. Creator and executive producer Kenya Barris and episodic director Eva Longoria talk about the unique chemistry between the cast and crew over years of filming and what they hope will be the legacy of the show. black-ish: A Celebration airs Tuesday, April 19th (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

airs Tuesday, April 19th (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on black-ish: A Celebration is produced by ABC News. Catherine McKenzie serves as executive producer.