As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 18th-23rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also features chief meteorologist Ginger Zee kicking off an electrical vehicle road trip from Times Square to Miami Beach!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 18th-23rd:

Monday, April 18 Ginger Zee Kicks off a 2000+ mile electric vehicle road trip Ali Slagle ( I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To) ) Nyle DiMarco ( Deaf Utopia ) Performance by PJ Morton and JoJo

Tuesday, April 19 Julia Roberts and Sean Penn ( Gaslit ) Michelle Dockery ( Anatomy of a Scandal and Downton Abbey ) Zibby Owens ( Princess Charming )

Wednesday, April 20 Niecy Nash ( The Rookie ) Kaley Cuoco ( The Flight Attendant ) Alexander Skarsgård ( The Northman ) Performance by Bonnie Raitt

Thursday, April 21 Jason Bateman ( Ozark ) Magic Johnson ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty )

Friday, April 22 Performance by Mana Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, April 23 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Bela Gandhi (Social media strategies to dating in 2022) Chef Chris Morocco Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons (PEOPLE)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.