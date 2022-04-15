This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 18th-22nd:
- Monday, April 18
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
- Musical Guest Orville Peck
- Tuesday, April 19
- The Cast of black-ish
- Wednesday, April 20
- Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent)
- Vanessa Bayer (I Love That for You)
- Musical Guest Noah Cyrus
- Thursday, April 21
- Magic Johnson (They Call Me Magic)
- Naomi Scott (Anatomy of a Scandal)
- Friday, April 22
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.