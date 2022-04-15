This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 18th-22nd:

Monday, April 18 Kaley Cuoco ( The Flight Attendant ) Giancarlo Esposito ( Better Call Saul ) Musical Guest Orville Peck

Tuesday, April 19 The Cast of black-ish

Wednesday, April 20 Nicolas Cage ( The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ) Vanessa Bayer ( I Love That for You ) Musical Guest Noah Cyrus

Thursday, April 21 Magic Johnson ( They Call Me Magic ) Naomi Scott ( Anatomy of a Scandal )

Friday, April 22 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.