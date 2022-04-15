“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: The Cast of “Black-ish” and More to Appear Week of April 18th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 18th-22nd:

  • Monday, April 18
    • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
    • Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
    • Musical Guest Orville Peck
  • Tuesday, April 19
  • Wednesday, April 20
    • Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent)
    • Vanessa Bayer (I Love That for You)
    • Musical Guest Noah Cyrus
  • Thursday, April 21
    • Magic Johnson (They Call Me Magic)
    • Naomi Scott (Anatomy of a Scandal)
  • Friday, April 22
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.