This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 18th-22nd:

Monday, April 18 Michelle Hord ( The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness ) Incredible updates from some unforgettable guests

Tuesday, April 19 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: March 8, 2022 Bethenny Frankel Vivica A. Fox ( The Wrong High School Sweetheart ) Ally Orr Dr. Lakisha L. Simmons Gail Becker (Caulipower Founder and CEO)

Wednesday, April 20 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: January 25, 2022 A daytime exclusive: Brooks Nader ( Sports Illustrated swimsuit model) Mother searching for answers after daughter was killed weeks after a tracking device was found on her car Expert gives advice on what to look out for when it comes to tracking devices

Thursday, April 21 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: October 22, 2021 Chris Colfer ( A Tale of Magic… ) Jimmie Allen ( My Voice is a Trumpet ) Quinta Brunson ( She Memes Well: Essays ) David Archuleta ( My Little Prayer ) Tamron Hall ( As the Wicked Watch )

Friday, April 22 – Encore Broadcast – Original Air Date: November 3, 2021 Lauren Ridloff ( Eternals ) Misty Copeland ( Black Ballerinas ) Special performance by PJ Morton



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.