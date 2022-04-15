Updated Requirements for Disney Wonder Cruise Passengers Visiting Canada

Guests traveling to Canada aboard the Disney Wonder will have to undergo some different health and safety protocols from here in the United States prior to boarding. Let’s break down the updated requirements.

What’s Happening:

The Canadian government’s requirements for cruise passengers visiting Canada are independent of Disney Cruise Line’s health and safety protocols.

In addition to Canada’s requirements, all Disney Cruise Line guests must adhere to health and safety protocols outlined on the Know Before You Go

These requirements include COVID-19 vaccination and embarkation testing, as well as all other required documentation uploaded to the Safe Passage

Guests should review and stay up to date with any requirements or restrictions that may be in place for travel to Canada.

Visit the Government of Canada’s website

Requirements for Cruise Passengers Visiting Canada:

ArriveCAN: Before sailing or entry into Canada, guests must create a profile and upload required documentation to ArriveCAN Canada.ca/ArriveCAN

Within 72 Hours of Arrival: To enter Canada you will need to complete an ArriveCAN entry within 72 hours prior to arrival by air or land border. You will receive a QR code receipt to present when entering the country. After arriving, you will be required to complete an additional, separate ArriveCAN submission to receive a cruise-specific QR code receipt to be presented during embarkation. For voyages originating in a US homeport and ending in Vancouver, Canada, you will need to complete your ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

