Venom and Thor to Fight Side by Side in “Thor #27” This July

Two kings of the Marvel Universe will battle alongside each other to combat a new threat to Earth this July in Donny Cates’ “Thor #27.”

Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, the symbiote’s King in Black, will set aside any personal differences and join forces in an upcoming arc of Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s acclaimed “Thor” series.

Beginning in “Thor #27,” the two-part saga will be Cates’ grand reunion with Venom, the character he redefined in his historic “Venom” run that came to an end last year.

Now delivering that same treatment to Thor, Cates’ latest thunderous arc will continue to revolutionize the Thor mythos and raise the stakes for what’s been building up since issue #1. And Venom won’t be the only guest star!

Superstar artist Salvador Larroca will be drawing this thrilling two-parter, with regular series artist Nic Klein set to return for “Thor #29.”

Don’t miss this royal teamup of two of Cates’ signature heroes! Check out Klein’s cover above and pick up “Thor #27” when it hits stands in July!

