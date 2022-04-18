Final Episode of “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” to Stream April 25th Exclusively on ESPN+

The tenth and final episode of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will debut on April 25th exclusively on ESPN+.

Fans of the Emmy-nominated series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady won't want to miss the series finale, which will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

The previous nine episodes recently expanded beyond ESPN+ and can also be found on Disney+ and Hulu.

Episodes 1-5 will also make their broadcast debut on Sunday, April 24th on ESPN2 at 5:00 pm ET, followed by episodes 6-9 on Monday, April 25th, at 7:00 pm ET. Episode 10 will begin streaming on ESPN+ when this broadcast marathon ends.

The 10th and final episode finds Tom Brady leaving New England to join the Buccaneers.

Guests in the finale include Tom Brady Sr. and teammate Rob Gronkowski.

The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions, and NFL Films.

A post-show episode of Inside the Arena will stream following the premiere, hosted by Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates.

After the Arena, hosted by Shae Cornette, Jason Fitz, and Skubie Mageza, will stream to the ESPN App and ESPN's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube handles on Wednesday evening.

Viewers can also listen to the "Man in the Arena" podcast series, hosted by Religion of Sports' Gotham Chopra, which looks at Brady's career and the myriad, universal ways that sports enrich and connect our world.

A trailer for the tenth and final episode is now available.

Gotham Chopra, Director: “What is there left to say about working with Tom? He is a never-ending narrative, but also a never-ending process of self-discovery for me and our creative team at Religion of Sports. Because in Tom’s 23 year (and counting) odyssey, I see threads of all of our stories which is what has made this an amazing project to work on. We used to think of episode 10 as an epilogue, now – because I know how Tom operates – I realize it’s just a prequel.”