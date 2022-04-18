“Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!” Podcast Now Streaming

Doreen Green’s new podcast is here! Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM premiered the new scripted podcast series Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! today.

What’s Happening:

The first episode of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! is now streaming on all major podcast platforms.

is now streaming on all major podcast platforms. The scripted series follows Doreen Green (Milana Vayntrub) as she hosts an advice call-in show from campus at Empire State University, with assistance from her best friend Nancy Whitehead (Crystal Lucas Perry) and Tippy T. Squirrel (Erica Schroeder).

Calling into the show are some familiar characters to Marvel Comics readers, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi, and Brain Drain.

Not all of the callers are friendly, with a suspicious caller wreaking havoc for Doreen Green, her friends, and all of New York City throughout the podcast’s run.

The podcast series is written by Ryan North, who was the mastermind behind the comic series The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (2015 ).

). To coincide with the podcast’s launch, Marvel Unlimited Squirrel Girl Infinity Comic today, which acts as a prequel to the podcast.

today, which acts as a prequel to the podcast. New episodes of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! will be released on Mondays on all podcast platforms.

will be released on Mondays on all podcast platforms. Listeners can hear episodes a week early on the SXM App or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, which also has exclusive bonus content. The second episode is now streaming on the SXM App and Apple Podcasts.

Visit Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast

What They’re Saying:

Ryan North, Writer: “For me, a lot of the fun of the project initially was getting to work in a new medium, one where everything that happened had to be communicated through sound. Of course, once we started recording, my favorite part was hearing the actors bring these characters to life. Milana and Crystal are Doreen and Nancy, and the way Leo and Davied and Peter brought Koi Boi, Chipmunk Hunk, and Brain Drain to life was just exceptional. The podcast continues right where the comics left off, so long-time fans will feel instantly at home, but it's also built for new people who maybe have never encountered the world of the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl before.”

Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Cast:

Milana Vayntrub – Squirrel Girl

Crystal Lucas Perry – Nancy Whitehead

Leo Sheng – Koi Boi

Davied Morales – Chipmunk Hunk

Peter Hermann – Brain Drain

Erica Schroeder – Tippy T. Squirrel

Tina Benko – Rachel Oskar

Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Creative Team: