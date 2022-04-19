New ‘Star Wars’ Game Created by Amy Henning and Skydance New Media

There's going to be a new ‘Star Wars’ Adventure coming from one of gaming's most popular creators according to starwars.com.

What's Happening:

Skydance New Media today announced a collaboration with Luca ‘Star Wars’ galax.

galax. This is with Helming Skydance New Media's award-winning writer and director Amy Henning, as well as a famous name in the gaming world, whose credits include the series Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted.

"I’ve often described how seeing ‘ Star Wars’ in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," said Hennig, president, Skydance New Media. "I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure," said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. "Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We're working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we're looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."

Skydance New Media was created in 2019 and wants to create "high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences". They want to craft traditional gaming platforms as well as streaming services designed to be appealing and inviting to audiences all over the world.

Since the beginning, there has been a diverse team of developers and artists with experience in gaming, film, television, and comics.

"We couldn’t be happier to be working with Lucasfilm Games," said Beak, executive vice president & GM, Skydance New Media. "We look forward to taking fans on an epic journey with this Star Wars action-adventure title."