‘The Menu’ in Theaters November 18th

‘The Menu’ will be hitting the theaters just before Thanksgiving according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Mark Mylod’s dark comedy 'The Menu' will be in theaters on November 18th, 2022 announced by Searchlight.
- This is a Seth Reiss-scripted movie where a couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant.
- This is where the chef has prepared a magnificent menu with some surprises that they never saw coming.
Cast Includes:
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Nicholas Hoult
- Ralph Fiennes
- Hong Chau
- Janet McTeer
- Judith Light
- Reed Birney
- Paul Adelstein
- Aimee Carrero
- Arturo Castto
- Mart St. Cyr
- Rob Yan
- John Leguizamo