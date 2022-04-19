‘The Menu’ in Theaters November 18th

The Menu’ will be hitting the theaters just before Thanksgiving according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

  • Mark Mylod’s dark comedy 'The Menu' will be in theaters on November 18th, 2022 announced by Searchlight.
  • This is a Seth Reiss-scripted movie where a couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant.
  • This is where the chef has prepared a magnificent menu with some surprises that they never saw coming.

Cast Includes:

  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Nicholas Hoult
  • Ralph Fiennes
  • Hong Chau
  • Janet McTeer
  • Judith Light
  • Reed Birney
  • Paul Adelstein
  • Aimee Carrero
  • Arturo Castto
  • Mart St. Cyr
  • Rob Yan
  • John Leguizamo