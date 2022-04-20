Disney Springs Restaurants Participate in ‘Seeds for Sustainability’ Campaign

Delaware North’s ‘Seeds for Sustainability’ will offer guests eco-friendly, plantable drink coasters that you can take home.

What's Happening:

April is Earth Month and Delaware North’s ‘Seeds for Sustainability’ Campaign will allow guests to take home a plantable drink coaster.

This coaster is embedded with wildflower seeds and will replace disposable paper coasters at its restaurants during April.

There will be more than 32,000 disposable coasters that will be replaced with eco-friendly seed coasters. This will result in 10 million wildflower seeds being planted.

These coasters are embedded with pollinator wildflowers and will attract bees and other insects that collect and distribute pollen necessary for many plants to grow. That even includes fruits and vegetables.

The wildflowers that are in the coaster are native to North America and include Black-Eyed Susan, Corn Poppy, Spurred Snapdragon, Sweet Alyssum, English Daisy, and Catchfly seeds.

These coasters can be found at Disney Springs

If there are any leftover coasters, they will be donated to local community organizations.

About Delaware North:

Delaware North is a group leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry and has a partnership with Sierra Nevada and Impossible Burger for its 2022 Earth Month campaign.

Delaware North is the parent company of Patina Restaurant Group, which operates many restaurants at Disney Springs in Florida and Downtown Disney

"Delaware North’s GreenPath program helps ensure the company carefully manages its environmental impact and positively contributes to the communities we serve," Deb Friedel, Delaware North’s director of sustainability, said. "These coasters were specifically sourced with pollinator seeds to support the ecosystem: One out of every three bites of food exists because of the efforts of pollinators."

"As a company with a global footprint, it’s important that we take steps to minimize our impact on the environment," said Friedel. "In addition to Earth Day on April 22, this sustainable effort will also support National Park Week, April 16-24, as well as Arbor Day on April 29."

They ensure careful management of its environment by setting strict guidelines for energy and water consumption, waste management and other standards at its more than 200 operating locations around the world.

This includes sports and entertainment venues, parks, resorts, restaurants, airports, and casinos.

