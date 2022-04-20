ESPN+ Debuts New ESPN Films Short “Betsy & Irv”

Today, ESPN+ films debuted the latest documentary short, "Betsy & Irv."
What Happened:
- The story of Betsy Sailor in ESPN+ films' latest documentary short, "Betsy & Irv," debuted today, April 20th.
- The film is directed by Nicole Noren.
- It tells the story of Betsy Sailor, a Penn State alumna who was sexually assaulted during her time at the school.
- She had an unexpected hero named Irv Pankey, who helped her confront her predator, institutions, and the justice system.
- There will be actual video and photography in the film from the fall of 1978.
- This was the same time that the Penn State football team had its first ever number one national ranking.
- A week after school began, senior Betsy Sailor was raped by a member of the football team.
- Betsy is on a mission to bring justice as the season progresses.
- There are intense courtroom moments as she shares details of her assault with her rapist as his teammates sit and hear what happened.
- A star football player and future NFL player on the team, Irv Pankey, decides to take a bold step that changes Betsy’s life.
- This is a story of courage and survival and shows how you can make a difference by speaking up for yourself and for others.
- Noren, who is a Peabody and Murrow award-winning investigative producer for ESPN, is making her directorial debut for ESPN Films and said: "I’ve directed and produced numerous documentaries about sexual violence for ESPN, both before and after the #MeToo movement. Most of these stories followed a similar pattern – women who accuse college athletes of rape are typically on their own, battling powerful institutions, victim-blaming attitudes, and are usually treated as pariahs. This story is the exact opposite of this pattern we’ve seen play out time and time again. This is what CAN happen when survivors are believed and treated with support, inclusiveness, and kindness."
- You can see the trailer for "Betsy & Irv" below.