Modified Itineraries for Upcoming Disney Magic Sailings

It was recently shared that multiple cruises on the Disney Magic will have updated itineraries. Sailings that are affected are July 30th through August 10th.

July 30, 2022 Modified Itinerary:

Saturday: Dover, England

Sunday: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Monday: Zeebrugge, Belgium

Tuesday: Day at Sea

Wednesday: Oslo, Norway

Thursday: Skagen, Denmark

Friday: Warnemunde (Berlin), Germany

Saturday: Day at Sea

Sunday: Stavanger, Norway

Monday: Day at Sea

Tuesday: Fredericia, Denmark

Wednesday: Copenhagen, Denmark

2022 Disney Magic sailings to St. Petersburg, Russia

August 10, 2022 Modified Itinerary:

Wednesday: Copenhagen, Denmark

Thursday: Oslo, Norway (previously Day at Sea)

Friday: Gothenburg, Sweden (previously Tallinn, Estonia)

Saturday: Day at Sea (previously St. Petersburg)

Sunday: Alesund, Norway (previously Helsinki, Finland)

Monday: Day at Sea (previously Stockholm Sweden)

Tuesday: Fredericia, Denmark (previously Day at Sea)

Wednesday: Copenhagen, Denmark