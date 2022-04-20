New “Main Street Electrical Parade” Intro Samples Walt Disney’s Disneyland Dedication speech

Disneyland debuted the 50th-anniversary version of the Main Street Electrical Parade tonight ahead of its grand opening on April 22nd. Among the changes is a new introduction, that not only acknowledges the show’s anniversary but also incorporates Walt Disney’s opening day dedication of Disneyland. You can watch this brief video and read along with the script below.

To all who come to this happy place, #Disneyland proudly presents our spectacular festival pageant of nighttime magic and imagination in thousands of sparkling lights and electrosynthomagnetic musical sounds. The #MainStreetElectricalParade. pic.twitter.com/w7pw5obF66 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 21, 2022

Bill Rogers: “50 years ago a magical parade sparkled to life, bringing joy to the young and young at heart. Alive with imagination, it continues to grow, welcoming new friends and stories, inspiring new generations, and shining into our hearts with its heritage of hope. For its magic celebrates togetherness and the spirit of Walt Disney's words that welcome the world.”

Robotic Voice: “To all who come to this happy place, Disneyland proudly presents our spectacular festival pageant of nighttime magic and imagination in thousands of sparkling lights and electrical syntho magnetic musical sounds. The Main Street Electrical Parade.”

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

​​