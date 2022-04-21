It’s the Sweetest Thing! ColourPop Launches Adorable Winnie The Pooh Collection

ColourPop is back with a new Disney collection that’s un-BEE-lieveably adorable! That’s because they are taking their inspiration from the Hundred Acre Wood and Winnie the Pooh!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It doesn’t get cuter than this! ColourPop has launched a delightful assortment of cosmetics themed to Winnie the Pooh honey hunny.

hunny. Available today, this series offers soft hues across a warm color palette that’s perfect for year round wear.

Items in the collection are available individually or part of a set and includes Luxe lip gloss Eyeshadow Palette Lip Care Kit Super Shock Highlighter

As with previous Disney releases, the series has a cute package design that not only shows honeycomb imagery dotted with buzzing bees, but honey pots and of course, Winnie the Pooh! Oh, and their lip care duo comes in little honey pots and a matching honey stirrer/scoop.

Items are available now exclusively on the ColourPop website

Links to individual products and sets can be found below.

PR Full Collection Makeup Set

“Introducing our Collector’s Edition Disney Winnie the Pooh and ColourPop set! Shipped in an official Winnie the Pooh box with a collector’s edition Press Card.” Includes: Sweet as Can Bee Palette, Super Shock Highlighter, Lux Gloss, Hunny Pot Lip Mask + Scrub Duo.



Winnie The Pooh PR Full Collection Makeup Set – $92

Full Collection Makeup Set

“Our yummiest collection ever delivers Disney Winnie the Pooh’s favorite things!”



Winnie The Pooh Full Collection Makeup Set – $88

Lip Gloss Kit

“Get obsession worthy shine with this set of yummy Lux Glosses in shades Clover Hunny, Wildflower Hunny and Dandelion Hunny.”



Just A Taste of Hunny Lip Gloss Kit – $27

Eye Shadow Palette

“Inspired by the vintage hues of Disney Winnie the Pooh, this sweet as hunny palette includes a soft mix of honey tones, sage, pink, gold and a dash of chocolate and wine in buttery Matte, Matte Sparkle, and shimmering Metallic finishes. Plus features honeycomb-shaped shadow pans for that extra touch of sweetness!”



Sweet As Can Bee Pressed Powder Palette – $18

Morning Cheek Makeup Set

“Add a touch of sweet radiance to your day with this Disney Winnie the Pooh highlighter kit in golds and bronze shades!” Includes: 100 Aker Wood (honey gold), Silly Old Bear (soft golden ivory), Mind Over Matter (honey bronze).



Happy Morning Cheek Makeup Set – $27

Lip Care Kit

“Smackaroo! Smooth and soften lips with the most adorable Winnie the Pooh limited edition hunny pots featuring a lip scrub and lip mask. Yum, yum, yum!”



Hunny Pot Lip Care Kit – $16