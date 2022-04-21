According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Being Mortal.

What's Happening:

For the past three days, Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on their adaptation of Being Mortal .

. This film is directed by Aziz Ansari and stars Ansari, Bill Murray, and Seth Rogen.

Cast and crew are receiving a letter informing them that the decision has been made to suspend production.

The suspension is reportedly not related to COVID and, instead, is in response to a complaint that was filed.

The details of the complaints are not known but Deadline sources tell them that it was not made against Ansari or his producing partner, Youree Henley.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End .

. Principal photography started on May 28th, and sources say that it was halfway through before they decided to stop production this week.

Searchlight was planning on releasing the film sometime in 2023. It’s unclear if the suspension will affect this plan.

You can see the full letter that was sent to the cast and crew below:

Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew,

We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update.

Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.

We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.

Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.