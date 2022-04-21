‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Delayed to Summer of 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was originally supposed to come out this year but has been delayed.
What's Happening:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse originally was supposed to come out on October 7th, 2022.
- As Deadline reports, it’s been announced that its new opening date will be June 2nd, 2023.
- This news came right before the studios' presentation at CinemaCon, which is happening next week.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II is said to be released on March 29th, 2024.
- The film will be shown in large screen and IMAX formats.
- The filmmakers behind the animated sequel are Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.
- The first movie made over $375 million worldwide.
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- This film is going to start where the last one left off, where Miles is relaxing before going to bed and Gwen calls his name through a portal.
- Gwen will try to encourage Miles to go with her, but he tells her he is grounded, which is not a good enough reason for Gwen.
- You see, Miles is swinging through the multiverse before he gets attacked by Spider-Man 2099.
- You can check out the trailer below.