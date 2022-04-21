‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Delayed to Summer of 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was originally supposed to come out this year but has been delayed.

What's Happening:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse originally was supposed to come out on October 7th, 2022.

As Deadline

This news came right before the studios' presentation at CinemaCon, which is happening next week.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II is said to be released on March 29th, 2024.

The film will be shown in large screen and IMAX formats.

The filmmakers behind the animated sequel are Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

The first movie made over $375 million worldwide.

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: