“WandaVision” Writer Bobak Esfarjani Signs Overall Deal with FX

Writer and producer Bobak Esfarjani, known for his writing credit on Marvel’s WandaVision has signed an overall deal with FX, according to Deadline.
- Under his new deal, Esfarjani will continue to work on FX’s Kindred and Alien while also working to create new content for the network.
- Esfarjani was nominated for a WGA Award for his work on Marvel’s Disney+ original series WandaVision.
- He was a writer and executive story editor on the hit Marvel series.
- Some of Esfarjani’s other credits include James Wan’s Archive 81 for Netflix and NBC’s Manifest.
- He’s also been tapped to write a feature film project for Universal from Andy and Barbara Muschietti.
What they’re saying:
- Kate Lambert, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, FX: “Bobak has greatly contributed to FX’s upcoming Kindred and Alien and now, under this agreement, he will be able to apply his considerable talents to other FX series while developing original content that draws on his vision as a writer and creator.”
- Bobak Esfarjani: “I’m thrilled to expand my relationship with the amazing team at FX. They consistently produce the highest level of quality material, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”