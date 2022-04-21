“WandaVision” Writer Bobak Esfarjani Signs Overall Deal with FX

Writer and producer Bobak Esfarjani, known for his writing credit on Marvel’s WandaVision has signed an overall deal with FX, according to Deadline.

Under his new deal, Esfarjani will continue to work on FX’s Kindred and Alien while also working to create new content for the network.

and while also working to create new content for the network. Esfarjani was nominated for a WGA Award for his work on Marvel’s Disney+ WandaVision .

. He was a writer and executive story editor on the hit Marvel series.

Some of Esfarjani’s other credits include James Wan’s Archive 81 for Netflix and NBC’s Manifest .

for Netflix and NBC’s . He’s also been tapped to write a feature film project for Universal from Andy and Barbara Muschietti.

What they’re saying: