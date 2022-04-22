First Look at ‘Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!’ Opening Summer 2022

When you’d visit Disney's Animal Kingdom, the classic show Finding Nemo – The Musical was perfect for the entire family. When the parks shut down due to COVID-19 and then reopened, this show remained closed. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the show stepping into its place: Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

What's Happening:

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! is freshly re-imagined and opening in the summer at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

is freshly re-imagined and opening in the summer at Disney's Animal Kingdom. You will catch up with a group of fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office from Finding Nemo , who have made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.

, who have made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. The fish will tell Nemo’s story in the updated 25-minute show.

There will be live performers and puppets, and many of the songs you know and love from the original Finding Nemo: The Musical.

As well as a new script, the show will feature new scenic set pieces and a new LED video wall that is specially designed to visually extend the world while working with the physical set on stage.

There will be a 32-foot-long sunken submarine and a fish tank volcano standing nearly 15 feet tall.

They're working in close collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios. Many talented artists and designers at Disney Live Entertainment have developed a new aesthetic for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

It's going to give a new look to the show while still keeping with the original film.

You can see a preview below.