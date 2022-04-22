As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 25th-30th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also features chief meteorologist Ginger Zee kicking off an electrical vehicle road trip from Times Square to Miami Beach!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 25th-30th:

Monday, April 25 Dr. Deborah Birx ( Silent Invasion ) Daphne Oz ( Eat Your Heart Out ) Performance by Jason Aldean

Tuesday, April 26 Kelly Rowland ( Always with You, Always with Me ) David Spade ( Nothing Personal )

Wednesday, April 27 John Leguizamo ( The Survivor ) Andrew Garfield and Dustin Lance Black ( Under the Banner of Heaven )

Thursday, April 28 Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin ( Grace and Frankie ) Marcela Valladolid ( Cocinando on Cook Street ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 29 Amy Odell ( Anna ) Chef Eitan Bernat

Saturday, April 30 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dan Langan Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke (PEOPLE)



