Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris Joins the Celebration for Earth Day

Today is Earth Day and Disneyland Paris is joining in the celebration. This is what the Disneyland Paris Facebook page shared.
What's Happening:
- "Tonight, we’ll be marking Earth Day by using Sleeping Beauty Castle as the dazzling canvas for "A Wonderful World", a stunning celebration of the natural world featuring images shot by National Geographic. Catch it just before Disney D-Light and Disney Illuminations!"
Other Additions at Disneyland Paris:
Avengers Campus:
- Disneyland Paris is also going to be getting their very own Avengers Campus.
- This will be coming in summer of 2022.
Solar Canopy Plant:
- Disneyland Paris has also begun operating the first section of its new solar canopy plant.
- The solar canopy plant has been developed through co-investment with the French company Urbasolar.
- The plant already has 46,000 photovoltaic panels that have been installed in the main guest parking lot. This covers over 7,000 parking spaces.
New Merch:
- For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, two new Dooney & Bourke bags have debuted.
- You can choose from a toad or an over-the-shoulder bag.
- They are both part of the Disneyland Resort's 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection.