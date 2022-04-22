Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris Joins the Celebration for Earth Day

by |
Tags: ,

Today is Earth Day and Disneyland Paris is joining in the celebration. This is what the Disneyland Paris Facebook page shared.

What's Happening:

  • "Tonight, we’ll be marking Earth Day by using Sleeping Beauty Castle as the dazzling canvas for "A Wonderful World", a stunning celebration of the natural world featuring images shot by National Geographic. Catch it just before Disney D-Light and Disney Illuminations!"

Other Additions at Disneyland Paris:

Avengers Campus:

  • Disneyland Paris is also going to be getting their very own Avengers Campus.
  • This will be coming in summer of 2022.

Solar Canopy Plant:

  • Disneyland Paris has also begun operating the first section of its new solar canopy plant.
  • The solar canopy plant has been developed through co-investment with the French company Urbasolar.
  • The plant already has 46,000 photovoltaic panels that have been installed in the main guest parking lot. This covers over 7,000 parking spaces.

New Merch:

  • For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, two new Dooney & Bourke bags have debuted.
  • You can choose from a toad or an over-the-shoulder bag.
  • They are both part of the Disneyland Resort's 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection.