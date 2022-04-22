“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Kelly Rowland, DJ Envy and More to Appear Week of April 25th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 25th-29th:

Monday, April 25 DJ Envy ( The Breakfast Club ) and his wife, Gia Casey, ( Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together ) Special surprise for a woman living with a terminal illness A woman’s search for her birth family ends with unimaginable results Quincy Isaiah and DeVaughn Nixon ( Winning Time )

Tuesday, April 26 Josh Peck ( Happy People Are Annoying ) Ryan Ferguson ( The Amazing Race ) Two gay dads who were the targets of a hate crime on a train Khanyi Mbau and Naked DJ ( Young, Famous & African )

Wednesday, April 27 Nathan Kress ( iCarly ) Karena Dawn ( The Big Silence: A Daughter’s Memoir of Mental Illness and Healing ) Also, a woman who found herself through dance

Thursday, April 28 Hannah Brown ( God Bless This Messy Journal… ) Cheryl Ladd and Darci Lynne ( A Cowgirl’s Song ) Special performance by The Imaginaries Taylor Lindsay-Noel ( Tea Time with Tay )

Friday, April 29 Best in Beauty: from face and hair to nails and wellness, a guide to feeling beautiful inside and out. Kelly Rowland ( Always with You, Always with Me ) Hannah Bronfman (Wellness entrepreneur) Sigourney Nuñez (Nail artist influencer, manicurist for Harry Styles’ beauty brand) Bridgette Hill (“The Scalp Therapist”) Nam Vo (Makeup artist)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.