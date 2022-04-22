The Walt Disney Company Accepting Applications for the 2022 Disney Accelerator

The Walt Disney Company is accepting applications from innovative growth stage companies for the 2022 Disney accelerator program.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company announced that they are now accepting applications for the 2022 Disney Accelerator.
- This is a business development program that is designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world.
- This program is in its seventh year and is said to begin in July and will end with a demo day in the fall.
- All applications are due by May 13th, 2022.
- This builds on Disney's almost century-long history of leveraging technology to have unparalleled storytelling and immersive experiences for audiences around the world.
- The 2022 Disney Accelerator is open to companies in their growth stage with a vision of making an impact on entertainment and technology in the future.
- All participants will be able to work with the creativity, imagination, and expertise of Disney. They will receive mentorship and guidance from the company's leadership team.
- This year's program focuses on the Disney Accelerator team's interests in companies innovating in artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, immersive experiences, machine learning (ML), personalization, robotics, sports tech, and web3.
- "The Disney Accelerator introduces us to visionary companies that are leading innovators in their respective industries," said Bonnie Rosen, General Manager of Disney Accelerator. "We are looking forward to this year's program and can't wait to connect with the next generation of talent that will help us make bold decisions and identify new opportunities for innovation at The Walt Disney Company."
- Since this program launched in 2014, there have been many companies who have been apart and continue to collaborate with different divisions, making great strides in their industries, including:
- CAMP, the Family Experience Company, participated in the 2021 Disney Accelerator program and just announced its newest themed experience: "Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure," which will debut on May 28th at CAMP's 5th Avenue flagship store. This interactive, larger-than-life collaboration is the first of several Disney-themed experiences that CAMP will launch in 2022 and will travel to other CAMP locations later this year and beyond.
- Mojo Vision, a company that is developing the first augmented reality smart contact lens, participated in the 2021 Disney Accelerator program, and just announced its new prototype of Mojo Lens, which incorporates numerous industry-first features, including the world's smallest and densest dynamic display, low-latency communication, and an eye-controlled user interface.
- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, participated in the 2017 Disney Accelerator program. Since then, Kahoot! has collaborated with Disney Publishing Worldwide to create engaging Disney, Marvel and Star Wars learning content.
- Epic Games, developer of Unreal Engine, was a participant in the 2017 Disney Accelerator and has since worked with numerous divisions of the Company, including Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Walt Disney Imagineering.
- If you want to find out more information or find out where to apply you can do so by clicking here.