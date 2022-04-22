Voice Actors From the Pixar Film “Lightyear” Share Their Reaction to the New Trailer

The new Pixar film, Lightyear, is coming out in June, and Chris, Keke, and Taika were able to see the brand new trailer. Pixar's YouTube page shared their reactions.
What's Happening:
- The brand new Pixar film, Lightyear, is coming out on June 17th, 2022.
- On the Pixar YouTube page, they shared a video where you can see some of the voice actors' reactions to the brand new trailer.
- The captions on the video read: "Chris, Keke, and Taika from #Lightyear watched the brand-new trailer! Check out their reaction now!"
- You can see the full video below.
About Lightyear:
- Lightyear is a brand new film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
- It is a spin-off of the Toy Story series and features the test pilot astronaut Buzz Lightyear.
- This film tells the story of this young astronaut, who after being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, tries to make his way back home through time and space.
- He also needs to confront threats to the safety of the universe.
- The film was written and directed by Angus MacLane and stars Chris Evans as the voice of the title character, as well as Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles.