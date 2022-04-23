Professional Stunt Talent Submissions for The Amazing Spider-Man!

Have you ever dreamed of being Spider-Man? On the Disney audition page, they are now seeking applicants for a stunt actor for Spider-Man at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The way that Disney is currently doing submissions is online.

All performers must submit their applications by Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time (US & Canada).

Here’s what’s on the official Disney auditions page:

Information:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking ONLINE SUBMISSIONS from professional stunt talent with significant experience for our live-action show The Amazing Spider-Man! at Disney California Adventure

Talent for this upcoming offering are covered under the terms and conditions of a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA). All those auditioning for the roles below must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing.

Seeking:

A dynamic stunt actor to portray SPIDER-MAN (5'6" – 5'10") with an athletic, slender build and extensive background in tumbling and parkour. Genius high-school student Peter Parker gained superhuman strength, faster reflexes, and heightened senses and decided to use his powers to do good and embrace his Super Hero identity as SPIDER-MAN. He’s proud to look out for “the little guy” and protect the people he cares about as their friendly neighborhood Spider-man. The ideal candidate’s skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatic skills, tumbling, repelling, and parkour. Theater or performance experience is a plus.

If offered, must be fully available July 17 through August 12 and August 28 through September 22.

Requirements:

Must be authorized to work in the United States

Performers must be at least 18 years of age and a High School graduate

These roles require physical exertion and working in all weather conditions

Must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards

Submission Instructions:

Before submitting interest, please click the "My Profile" button at the top of this page to create or update your audition profile with headshot, resume and links to your stunt reel. To submit interest for the role, please Click Here