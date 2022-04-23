Seasonal Offerings at Disneyland Resort

There are lots of seasonal offerings coming to Disneyland Resort on April 27th. Some are returning and summer brand new, here is the list below.
Cozy Cone Motel:
- Cookie-dusted Churro $6.29
- Screech-elada Verde $13
- Estrella Jalisco Beer $13
- Pizza Port Michelada $13
- Fender Bender Michelada $13
- Brewery X Cherry Lemonade Seltzer Michelada $13
Jolly Holiday Bakery:
- Beef Birria Toasted Cheese $13.49
Flo's V8 Cafe:
- Spicy Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger $15.49
- Brewery X Sangria Seltzer $12
Pacific Wharf Cafe:
- Strawberry Shortcake Bread Pudding $5.99
- Vina Robles, Viognier, Paso Robles $10
- Fess Parker, Frontier Red, Santa Barbara $10
Schmoozies:
- Banana Split Mickey Mouse Shake $9.49
- Confetti Cake Shake $12.99
- Cucumber-Basil Lemonade $5.99
SmokeJumpers Grill:
- Southern California Cider Co., Life's a Peach, Hard Cider $12
Mint Julep Bar:
- Banana Split Mickey Mouse Beignets (3 pack) $5.49
- Banana Split Mickey Mouse Beignets (6 pack) $8.99
- Side of Caramel Creme Anglaise Dipping Sauce $0.99
Hungry Bear Restaurant:
- Peach Honey Tea Slush $5.99
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich $11.79
- Chili Mac Cheeseburger $15.49
- Chili Cheese Fries $5.99
- Chili Cheese Onion Rings $5.99
Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream:
- Sandianada $7.99
- Toasted Coconut $0.99
- Crushed Pretzel Pieces $0.99
- Sandianada Hard Float $15
- Tropical Hard Float $15
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor:
- Unbirthday Mickey Ear Hat Bowl with choice of Sundae $15.49
Studio Catering Co:
- Thai Chicken Tacos $10.49
- Thai Iced Tea $5.99
- Pineapple-Fresno Chile Lemonade $5.99
Alien Pizza Planet:
- Hawaiian-Style Pizza Slice $8.99
Sonoma Terrace:
- Avocado Cheesesteak $11.50
Cappuccino Cart:
- Square One Basil Berry Fizz (alcohol) $14
Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. – Karl Strauss Beer Truck Daily:
- Karl Strauss Brewing Co., Endless Summer Hard Seltzer – Prickly Pear $12
Galactic Grill:
- Passion Fruit, Orange and Guava Slush $5.99
- Specialty Burger $15.49
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning