Marvel Shares Theme Song for “Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!”

Marvel has shared the theme song for the recently released Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! podcast.
- Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! is now streaming on all major podcast platforms.
- The scripted series follows Doreen Green (Milana Vayntrub) as she hosts an advice call-in show from campus at Empire State University, with assistance from her best friend Nancy Whitehead (Crystal Lucas Perry) and Tippy T. Squirrel (Erica Schroeder).
- You can listen to the show’s theme song below:
- The podcast series is written by Ryan North, who was the mastermind behind the comic series The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (2015).
- To coincide with the podcast’s launch, Marvel Unlimited released a one-shot Squirrel Girl Infinity Comic last week, which acts as a prequel to the podcast.
- New episodes of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! will be released on Mondays on all podcast platforms.
- Listeners can hear episodes a week early on the SXM App or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, which also has exclusive bonus content. The second episode is now streaming on the SXM App and Apple Podcasts.
- Visit Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast for more information.
Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Cast:
- Milana Vayntrub – Squirrel Girl
- Crystal Lucas Perry – Nancy Whitehead
- Leo Sheng – Koi Boi
- Davied Morales – Chipmunk Hunk
- Peter Hermann – Brain Drain
- Erica Schroeder – Tippy T. Squirrel
- Tina Benko – Rachel Oskar
Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Creative Team:
- Ryan North – Writer
- Giovanna Sardelli – Director
- Justin Huertas – Music
- Steven Tran – Music
- Bernie Kaminski – Producer (Radio Point)
- Brad Barton – Producer (Marvel)
- MR Daniel – Producer (Marvel)
- Zachary Goldberg – Producer (Marvel)
- Larissa Rosen – Producer (Marvel)
- Alex Bach – Executive Producer (Radio Point)
- Houston Snyder – Executive Producer (Radio Point)
- Dan Buckley – Executive Producer (Marvel)
- Joe Quesada – Executive Producer (Marvel)
- Daniel Fink – Executive Producer (Marvel)
- Lorraine Cink – Executive Producer (Marvel)
- Stephen Wacker – Executive Producer (Marvel)
- Ellie Pyle – Executive Producer (Marvel)
- Jill DuBoff – Executive Producer (Marvel)