Marvel Shares Theme Song for “Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!”

Marvel has shared the theme song for the recently released Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! podcast.

is now streaming on all major podcast platforms. The scripted series follows Doreen Green (Milana Vayntrub) as she hosts an advice call-in show from campus at Empire State University, with assistance from her best friend Nancy Whitehead (Crystal Lucas Perry) and Tippy T. Squirrel (Erica Schroeder).

You can listen to the show’s theme song below:

The podcast series is written by Ryan North, who was the mastermind behind the comic series The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (2015).

will be released on Mondays on all podcast platforms. Listeners can hear episodes a week early on the SXM App or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, which also has exclusive bonus content. The second episode is now streaming on the SXM App and Apple Podcasts.

Visit Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast

Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Cast:

Milana Vayntrub – Squirrel Girl

Crystal Lucas Perry – Nancy Whitehead

Leo Sheng – Koi Boi

Davied Morales – Chipmunk Hunk

Peter Hermann – Brain Drain

Erica Schroeder – Tippy T. Squirrel

Tina Benko – Rachel Oskar

Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Creative Team: