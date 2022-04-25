Mickey Mouse EARidescent Spirit Jerseys for the Family Celebrate our Favorite Disney Resorts

If Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has one theme going for it, it’s EARidescent! So many of the fantastic fashions that have been part of this celebration have featured a charming iridescent element and Disney is not done yet. In fact a new dusty blue Spirit Jersey decorated with the shimmering lettering has just landed at shopDisney and will be one of the star items in your collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World continues with new merchandise of course! The latest must-have for your Disney wardrobe is the Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey with iridescent lettering.

Landing on shopDisney today, this deep dusty blue top is perfectly accented with shimmering golden letters and Mickey Mouse icon to commemorate 50 years of the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While this is WDW’s year to shine, it wouldn’t be fair to leave Disneyland

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World looks come in adult and kids sizes so the whole family can celebrate together. And if Spirit Jersey’s aren’t your style there are long and short sleeve vintage T-shirts in the same blue color with gold screen art.

All of these anniversary looks are available now on shopDisney

Spirit Jersey

Baseball Cap

Mickey Mouse Classic

Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Classic Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $44.99

Mickey Mouse Classic Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Classic T-Shirt for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $36.99

Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Classic Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland – $44.99

Mickey Mouse Classic Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Classic T-Shirt for Women – Disneyland – $36.99