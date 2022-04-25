New LEGO Education Build to Launch Exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

There is so much to do in Central Florida, and if you haven't been to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, you should add it to your list. If your children love LEGO's and space, there is a perfect opportunity for them.
What's Happening:
- There is a brand new exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
- Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series has come to life.
- This is included with the price of admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
- This digital STEAM learning series, in collaboration with NASA, was designed to engage students and have them have fun while learning.
- This new exhibit will expand the universe of opportunities and extend understanding of the space industry through displays and hands-on activities.
- They will be featuring a LEGO Space Team as minifigures of members of the flight and ground crew.
- This will show how each role is crucial to the success of each space mission.
- Visitors will be able to see some cool creations that students came up with throughout the ten week series.
- There will be LEGO Space Team minifigures in life-size form, including Flight Director Maria, Program Manager Daniel, Engineer Avery and more.
- "Our primary goal at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is to educate and inspire the next generation of space explorers, and LEGO Education has been challenging young minds for decades," Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said. "The LEGO Education Build to Launch exhibit is a great example of how we engage guests in a fun, colorful and meaningful way, and provides a space to explore the world of STEAM while also learning about the latest Moon mission – Artemis I."
- Guests can also enjoy the free build table to work on their own engineering skills, and there are lots of photo opportunities available to become a member of the LEGO Space Team.
- "Students and teachers have been igniting their passion for STEAM through the Build to Launch series and the Artemis I mission by designing and prototyping, problem-solving and collaborating, and exploring STEAM careers. What better place to bring it to life than at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex where guests will be able to view the Artemis mission launch that inspired the series," said Dr. Jenny Nash, Head of Education Impact U.S. for LEGO Education. "The learning really comes to life for visitors of the exhibit as they build and interact with the LEGO Space Team minifigures they’ve come to know and love through the series, as well as introduce new students, classes, and families to the joy of hands-on playful learning."
- This is designed for students in grades K through 12. The goal is to inspire possible careers working for NASA someday.
- You can find out more by clicking here.