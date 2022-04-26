Disneyland Announces “Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion 2022” Special After-Hours Event

Star Wars, Pixar, Sweethearts, and now Grad Nite! The latest in the Disneyland After Dark event series allows guests to relive their high school days with Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion 2022 coming this June to Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has announced the newest title in their Disneyland After Dark series of events, with Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion 2022.

The special after hours event will allow guests to relive the fun and excitement of grad night from years past on June 23, 28 and 30, 2022, at Disney California Adventure Park.

It’s a reunion party celebrating the last 6 decades on select nights in June during this separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark event which invites guests to remember the fun, reunite with friends and get a little nostalgic.

The event will offer entertainment experiences and unique cafeteria-inspired food accompanying an evening of Grad Nite’s “Greatest Hits” giving partygoers a lively, last-hurrah atmosphere and a chance to enjoy that carefree feeling of being a recent high school grad once again.

Disney California Adventure Park will come to life with unique experiences, including live music and dance parties, that transform into a pep rally to bring back familiar tunes. Guests can add their own spin

With admission to the Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion 2022, guests can enjoy: Early Admission to Disney California Adventure Park beginning at 5:00 PM—no theme park reservation required. Sightings of beloved Disney Characters throughout the evening. Special Dance Parties – Whether the twist or the swing was your groove, bust your best moves on the dance floor and make grad night history! Let Disney PhotoPass photographer Nibble the night away—enjoy scrumptious event-night options at select Disney California Adventure Park locations. Enjoy some of the park’s classic attractions throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times. Receive a commemorative credential, guide map and unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party. (Credentials and maps are limited to one set per ticketed person.)

Scan your event admission ticket into the Disneyland app to access Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured during the event. Photos can be downloaded from your Disney account as often as desired, up to 45 days after initial capture. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy. Online registration required. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded.

Tickets will go on sale on Disneyland.com,

Event Details:

Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion at Disney California Adventure Park

June 23, 28 and 30, 2022

8:00 PM to Midnight

Disney California Adventure Park mix-in begins at 5:00 PM

Starting at $150 per person

Parking fees not included in ticket price