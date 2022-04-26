Four “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Legends Figures Arrive on shopDisney

Marvel fans have anxiously been awaiting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and we’re just a week away from the theatrical debut. In the meantime, why not add to your Doctor Strange collection with select Marvel Legends figures that just arrived on shopDisney?!

Last fall, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness giving fans plenty of reasons to get excited for the new film.

giving fans plenty of reasons to get excited for the new film. Now four of the characters in the series of collectibles are in stock on shopDisney, and just in time for the movie’s May 6th debut!

This wave of figures features a total of seven collectibles, each with an additional Build-A-Figure part for Rintrah, who hails from Earth 616 and resembles the minotaurs of Greek mythology.

The figures available on shopDisney include: Wong America Chavez Master Mordo Doctor Strange

The full wave of figures also features Doctor Strange in Astral Form Marvel's Sleepwalker D'Spayre for sale on Entertainment Earth

Multiverse of Madness action figures sell for $22.99 each on shopDisney. Links to the individual figures can be found below.

Wong

Wong Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends

Ages 4 and up

Includes sword and alternate hands

America Chevez

America Chavez Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends

Ages 4 and up

Comes with alternate hands

Master Mordo

Master Mordo Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends

Ages 4 and up

Includes alternate hands and 2 accessories

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends

Ages 4 and up

Includes cape and alternate hands