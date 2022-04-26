Four “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Legends Figures Arrive on shopDisney

Marvel fans have anxiously been awaiting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and we’re just a week away from the theatrical debut. In the meantime, why not add to your Doctor Strange collection with select Marvel Legends figures that just arrived on shopDisney?!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Last fall, Hasbro opened pre-orders on their wave of Marvel Legends figures themed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness giving fans plenty of reasons to get excited for the new film.
- Now four of the characters in the series of collectibles are in stock on shopDisney, and just in time for the movie’s May 6th debut!
- This wave of figures features a total of seven collectibles, each with an additional Build-A-Figure part for Rintrah, who hails from Earth 616 and resembles the minotaurs of Greek mythology.
- The figures available on shopDisney include:
- Wong
- America Chavez
- Master Mordo
- Doctor Strange
- The full wave of figures also features Doctor Strange in Astral Form, Marvel's Sleepwalker and D'Spayre. Fans can find these characters for sale on Entertainment Earth.
- Multiverse of Madness action figures sell for $22.99 each on shopDisney. Links to the individual figures can be found below.
Wong
Wong Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends
- Ages 4 and up
- Includes sword and alternate hands
America Chevez
America Chavez Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends
- Ages 4 and up
- Comes with alternate hands
Master Mordo
Master Mordo Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends
- Ages 4 and up
- Includes alternate hands and 2 accessories
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange Action Figure – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel Legends
- Ages 4 and up
- Includes cape and alternate hands