‘Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert’ Tour Dates and Cities

Encanto is a very popular Disney film. If you’re a fan and miss seeing live productions, then you will want to hear about this.

What's Happening:

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour will be touring around the country, and tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m.

This is the show where Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film will come to life right before you in a one-of-a-kind concert event.

This will feature an entire feature-length film, an on-stage band, and all of the record-breaking hits from the soundtrack.

This 32-city tour will kick off on Monday, July 18th in Ridgefield, WA.

Dates and Cities: