‘Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert’ Tour Dates and Cities

Encanto is a very popular Disney film. If you’re a fan and miss seeing live productions, then you will want to hear about this.
What's Happening:
- Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour will be touring around the country, and tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m.
- You can purchase tickets at LiveNation.com.
- This is the show where Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film will come to life right before you in a one-of-a-kind concert event.
- This will feature an entire feature-length film, an on-stage band, and all of the record-breaking hits from the soundtrack.
- This 32-city tour will kick off on Monday, July 18th in Ridgefield, WA.
Dates and Cities:
- Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*
- Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
- Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI