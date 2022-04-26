Lucasfilm Launches “Get in the Door” Documentary Series

Today, Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, ILMxLAB, and Skywalker Sound launched Get in the Door, a documentary series that showcases the vast array of opportunities available within the entertainment industry, specifically in visual effects.
What’s Happening:
- Ranging from individual employee portraits to team spotlights, the episodes feature conversations with the internal talent who bring the visuals for projects like The Mandalorian, Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge to life. Each episode highlights an employee’s career journey, passion for their craft, and tips for how to get into the industry.
- Get in the Door is an initiative driven by a core group of employees from across Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and ILMxLAB who recognize the entertainment industry’s perceived barrier to entry and the lack of underrepresented groups within the studio.
- The Get in the Door team’s goal is to use their knowledge and passion for entertainment to introduce emerging talent to opportunities in the industry. Lucasfilm has nearly 200 roles ranging from creative development to post production, and at Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound, there are over 500 roles ranging from environment art to sound design. Get in the Door hopes to demystify the journey to obtain these roles and provide resources for people looking to step into a career in entertainment.
- To learn more and watch multiple episodes of Get in the Door, visit GetInTheDoorProject.com.
- You can watch the trailer below:
What They’re Saying:
- Lynwen Brennan, EVP & General Manager, Lucasfilm, said: “We’ve taken a critical look at the lack of diversity within our company and the entertainment industry as a whole. In order to create lasting change, we need diverse talent in every aspect of the industry. We want to give the next generation of filmmakers the tools they need to get a foot in the door, and step into these creative roles. We hope Get in the Door can be an introduction and a resource for anyone who wants to work in entertainment.”