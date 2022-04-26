“Turning Red” Deleted Scenes Released to Celebrate Arrival on Digital

Fans of Pixar Animation Studios’ latest hit, Turning Red, can now get a sneak peek at several of the deleted scenes that can be found on the home release of the film on digital and physical formats.

What’s Happening:

The latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Turning Red , is now available on Digital today, and with it comes a number of bonus features, including deleted scenes.

, is now available on Digital today, and with it comes a number of bonus features, including deleted scenes. While a digital copy of the film comes with never-before-seen bonus material, including seven deleted scenes, three featurettes, and audio commentary with director Domee Shi, three deleted scenes have been revealed to celebrate the debut of the digital copy release.

Physical copies of Turning Red, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD, will be released on May 3rd.

including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD, will be released on May 3rd. In Pixar’s Turning Red, confident, dorky13-year-old Mei must balance being a dutiful daughter with the chaos of adolescence. Her slightly overbearing mom is never far from her daughter. And, as if changes to Mei’s interests, relationships and body aren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

confident, dorky13-year-old Mei must balance being a dutiful daughter with the chaos of adolescence. Her slightly overbearing mom is never far from her daughter. And, as if changes to Mei’s interests, relationships and body aren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! In the deleted scenes below, director Domee Shi gives background regarding what the scene is and reasons why it was never included in the final film.

You’ll also note that Mei is also referred to as Fei Fei, as was her name early on in the development of the film. You’ll also notice that Rosalie Chiang is also providing the scratch vocals for Mei, as Domee and the rest of the creative team liked her voice in the role so much, she became the final voice behind Mei in the film.

Turning Red is available on Digital formats today, April 26th, and physical formats (4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD) on May 3rd. You can also find the film streaming now on Disney+.