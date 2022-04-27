Character Posters Revealed for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

20th Century Studios has released individual character posters for the upcoming animated feature, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, set to hit theaters later next month.

What’s Happening:

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong. Earlier this month, a trailer for the new movie debuted at WonderCon in Anaheim, California, where it was screened for enthusiastic fans alongside other footage from the film during a presentation with the filmmakers and cast.