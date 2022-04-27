If you want to go on a dream vacation, Disney Cruise Line is unlike anything you've experienced before. They have announced Summer of 2023 Family Adventures, and they are sailing to some beautiful places.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Summer 2023 with Family Adventures in Alaska, Europe, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

This will highlight the Disney Dreams first call to Europe and return to Alaska.

It will travel from the gorgeous glaciers of Alaska to the beautiful Greek isles. From the pink sand beaches of Bermuda to magical Norway.

This will also be the first time that families will have the opportunity to sail around the Mediterranean and British Isles on the Disney Dream during its first season in Europe.

Bookings will open to the public on May 9th, 2022.

Disney Dream Marks Inaugural Season in Europe:

For its first summer ever in Europe, the Disney Dream will have many destinations among some of the most beautiful places in the world. With sailings from four to 11 nights, the Disney Dream will set sail from Barcelona and Rome to picturesque ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, including a first-ever seven-night sailing to the Greek Isles with stops in the ever-popular ports of Santorini and Mykonos.

In late summer and early fall, the Disney Dream departs Southampton. It will feature cruises to many destinations in Spain, France, the British Isles, Norway, and Iceland. Ports of call will include La Rochelle, France and two new ports in Norway, Skjolden. This is home to a wealth of natural attractions, and Sandnes, a small city just outside the metropolis of Stavanger known for its outdoor activities.

Summer 2023 Sailings to Alaska Aboard Disney Wonder:

Think about the beauty of Alaska combined with Disney Cruise Line on five, seven, or nine night sailings on the Disney Wonder from Vancouver, Canada.

Beginning in May, travelers will be able to discover amazing ports like Ketchikan and Skagway, with their prehistoric glaciers, gold mining relics, and spectacular land- and sea-life.

Itineraries include the Icy Strait Point, home to a coastal rainforest, wilderness tours and for thrill seekers, zip-lining above the treetops.

Tropical Escapes to the Bahamas and the Caribbean from Florida:

Enjoy the sunlight in the tropical isles throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean on three Disney Cruise Line ships in Florida in the summer of 2023.

For its first full summer of sailing, Disney Wish will call Port Canaveral, near Orlando, home for three and four night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. You will also be able to enjoy new additions, including Disney’s first "Frozen"-themed theatrical dining experience and AquaMouse, a wild water adventure and the first-ever Disney attraction at sea.

Disney Fantasy will also be in Port Canaveral and have sailings from five to ten nights. There will also be a seven night cruises to popular ports in the eastern and western Caribbean. Guests will also be able to experience a five-night Bahamian sailing with back-to-back calls at Castaway Cay, a ten-night southern Caribbean itinerary to the islands of Aruba and Bonaire, and an eight-night cruise featuring two days on the beautiful pink sand beaches of Bermuda.

The Disney Magic will make it summer home in Miami. Starting May 27th the Disney Magic will sail four night Bahama cruises and five night Western Caribbean voyages. There will then be two seven night sailings in July to the eastern and western Caribbean. Many voyages on the Disney Magic will include double days at Castaway Cay.

You can find out more about the Summer 2023 cruises here