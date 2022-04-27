‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Racks Up 42 Million Dollars in Advance Ticket Sales

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has racked up 42 million dollars in advance ticket sales, according to Deadline.

Disney Theatrical Distribution Boss Tony Chambers told CinemaCon attendees there have already been 42 million dollars in advance ticket sales for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness .

The first 24 hours of pre-sales for Doctor Strange 2 set a year-to-date record for Fandango.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said, "The epic first day of pre sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel

With Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , you will see the journey of Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, ventures into dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6th, 2022.

You can read Mack's article The Nightmare Begins: Breaking Down the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Trailer and Poster