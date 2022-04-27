Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” Official Soundtrack Now Available

The official soundtrack to the Marvel Studios Original Disney+ Series, Moon Knight, is now available on most streaming services.

What’s Happening:

The official soundtrack to the Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios, Moon Knight , is now available on most streaming services.

, is now available on most streaming services. The score, composed by Hesham Nazih, is available today and can be found on most streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. For a complete list and to listen to the soundtrack, click here.

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Hesham Nazih is an Egyptian composer best known for his distinguished style that interweaves authentic melodies with contemporary music. Nazih has built a 20+ year artistic career and has under his belt more than 40 award-winning soundtracks of blockbuster films that dominated the Egyptian box-office and achieved critical acclaim such as Snakes and Ladders, Ibrahim Labyad, The Blue Elephant I and II , Sons of Rizk I and II, and The Treasure I and II . His TV hits include Friendly Fire , The Seven Commandments, The Covenant, and Shahid’s Every Week Has A Friday.

and , and and and . His TV hits include , and You can read more about composer Hesham Nazih in our interview here