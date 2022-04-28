New Video Showcases Technology Behind New “The Book Of Boba Fett” Billboard in New York City

A new advertisement for The Book of Boba Fett now towers above the streets of New York City, and a new video is showcasing how ILM and OLED brought the electronic display to life.

A new billboard advertising the Disney+ The Book of Boba Fett , towers over the streets of New York City and comes to life thanks to the magic of ILM, OLED, and LG.

The billboard, located in New York's Times Square, features rotating imagery for LG before rotating into a special scene that is a unique trick of the eye,

Using MoCap technologies, star Temuera Morrison reprised the role of Boba Fett to make the signature walk and poses that play on the large advertising screen.

In the video above, Lucasfilm and ILM creatives share the experience in bringing the character to life in this special way, also sharing how they took details for the short scene from Boba Fett’s appearances in both the Star Wars films and the Disney+ original series, The Book of Boba Fett. Everything is included, from blaster marks to blinking lights to ensure the accuracy and legacy of the iconic character as he makes an appearance high above Times Square.

Details taken from the surrounding skyscrapers of New York City have also been implemented in a very Star Wars way. Gargoyles, like those found on the Chrysler Building and other famous New York buildings also appear in the quick vignette, but as Star Wars creatures hanging off the dais.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.