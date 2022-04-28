Women of Marvel Podcast Kicks Off Spring Season Today With Emphasis on Female Heroes Then and Now

Spring is here and so is a new season of Marvel’s Women of Marvel podcast! Launching today is the first of eight new episodes that take listeners behind the scenes and into the industry with some of the most important women in the Marvel universe.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has announced the spring season of their original podcast series, Women of Marvel

Starting today (April 28th) fans can once again tune in to hear the latest news and spotlight interviews with some of Marvel’s female artists, storytellers and designers who bring to life the multiverse we love to explore.

The podcast is hosted by Ellie Pyle, Angélique Roché, and Judy Stephens and new episodes will be available weekly

The theme of the Spring season is "Our Characters: Then and Now,” and will provide an in-depth look at the progression of the women of Marvel in comic panels, prose, audio, games, and on-screen from character design to plot lines, to our heroes coming into their own.

In each episode, the hosts talk to the early and modern-day creators who helped bring to life some of Marvel’s most iconic women superheroes and learn how these beloved characters have evolved over time.

In Her Words:

This season features an impressive lineup of guests who will bring their industry insight and experiences to the studio. Among the guests spotlighted are: Comic Writers – Trina Robbins, Rainbow Rowell, Elsa Sjunneson Editors – Alanna Smith, Lauren Amaro, Renée Witterstaetter Colorist – Jordie Bellaire Actors – Milana Vayntrub, Ashlie Atkinson Historians – Jacque Nodell, Beth Pollard Games Designer – Paige Pettoruto Playwright – Karen Zacarias Directors – Giovanna Sardelli, Jenny Turner-Hall And more!



Where to Listen:

Tune in for new episodes of Women of Marvel every Thursday on:

SXM App

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

Wherever you listen to podcasts

About Women of Marvel:

In 2009, the first Women of Marvel panels were held at New York Comic Con and San Diego Comic-Con, highlighting women at the forefront of changing the game in the comic book industry.

Now, more than 10 years and 250 episodes later, the Women of Marvel podcast continues to spotlight the impact that women storytellers and diverse voices have across mediums.

For more information please visit marvel.com/women-of-marvel.

Creative Team:

The weekly 8-episode series is produced by: