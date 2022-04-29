As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 2nd-7th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 2nd-7th:

Monday, May 2 Jennifer Grey ( Out of the Corner ) Lewis Hamilton (F1 driver) Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson ( The Book Case ) Momma’s Favorite Dish: Eva Pilgrim and mother, In Sook Gayle

Tuesday, May 3 Jennifer Grey ( Out of the Corner ) Sheryl Crow ( Sheryl ) Rick Martínez ( Mi Cocina ) Sonya Curry ( Fierce Love )

Wednesday, May 4 Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) Benedict Cumberbatch ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ) Momma’s Favorite Dish: Lara Spencer and mother, Carolyn von Seelen

Thursday, May 5 Elizabeth Olsen ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ) Colin Firth ( The Staircase ) Momma’s Favorite Dish: Amy Robach and mother, Joanie Robach

Friday, May 6 GMA’s annual Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed Extravaganza Benedict Wong ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness )

Saturday, May 7 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Inside the F1 Miami Grand Prix



