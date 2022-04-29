As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 2nd-7th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 2nd-7th:
- Monday, May 2
- Jennifer Grey (Out of the Corner)
- Lewis Hamilton (F1 driver)
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- Momma’s Favorite Dish: Eva Pilgrim and mother, In Sook Gayle
- Tuesday, May 3
- Jennifer Grey (Out of the Corner)
- Sheryl Crow (Sheryl)
- Rick Martínez (Mi Cocina)
- Sonya Curry (Fierce Love)
- Wednesday, May 4
- Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Momma’s Favorite Dish: Lara Spencer and mother, Carolyn von Seelen
- Thursday, May 5
- Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Momma’s Favorite Dish: Amy Robach and mother, Joanie Robach
- Friday, May 6
- GMA’s annual Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed Extravaganza
- Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Saturday, May 7
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Inside the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.