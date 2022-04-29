“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Grey, Colin Firth and More to Appear Week of May 2nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 2nd-7th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 2nd-7th:

  • Monday, May 2
    • Jennifer Grey (Out of the Corner)
    • Lewis Hamilton (F1 driver)
    • Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
    • Momma’s Favorite Dish: Eva Pilgrim and mother, In Sook Gayle
  • Tuesday, May 3
    • Jennifer Grey (Out of the Corner)
    • Sheryl Crow (Sheryl)
    • Rick Martínez (Mi Cocina)
    • Sonya Curry (Fierce Love)
  • Wednesday, May 4
  • Thursday, May 5
    • Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
    • Colin Firth (The Staircase)
    • Momma’s Favorite Dish: Amy Robach and mother, Joanie Robach
  • Friday, May 6  
    • GMA’s annual Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed Extravaganza
    • Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
  • Saturday, May 7
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Inside the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.