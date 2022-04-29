Disney+ and Walt Disney Records Release “Kicks” Music Video from “Sneakerella”

Disney+ and Walt Disney Records are giving viewers a sneak(er) peek at the upcoming Disney+ original movie Sneakerella with the music video debut of “Kicks,” available today on DisneyMusicVEVO.

This trend-setting pop/hip-hop musical begins streaming May 13th on Disney+ and puts a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale.

fairy tale. The uber-cool jam “Kicks,” performed by Chosen Jacobs, is the film’s opening musical sequence and introduces El (Jacobs) and his affinity for sneakers as he glides his way through the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City.

The song was written by Antonina Armato, Tim James Price, Thomas Armato Sturges and Adam Schmalholz and produced by Antonina Armato and Tim James Price. The stand-out dance sequence is choreographed by Ebony Williams and Emilio Dosal.

In addition to Jacobs, Sneakerella stars a multi-talented, diverse ensemble cast, including Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Robyn Alomar, Yvonne Senat-Jones and Hayward Leach.

Sneakerella is a Disney+ original movie from Disney Branded Television, directed and co-executive produced by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Jane Startz and Rachel Watanabe-Batton serve as executive producers. The teleplay was written by David Light & Joseph Raso, Tamara Chestna, and Mindy Stern & George Gore II. It is based on a story by Stern & Gore and Light & Raso. Chestna also serves as co-executive producer.

Sneakerella features eight new original songs covering a variety of music genres, including pop, R&B and hip-hop, creating a towering soundtrack that takes the story to a whole new level.

Written and composed by a mix of acclaimed songwriters who have worked across high-profile projects, including the Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and ZOMBIES franchises, as well as Empire and Straight Outta Compton, the songs are contemporary in feel, lyrical in content and relevant to today's young audiences.

Award-winning composer Elvin Ross is the composer of the movie. Williams and Dosal are choreographers on the film, and acclaimed choreographer Christopher Scott serves as a co-producer on the movie.

The Sneakerella digital original soundtrack will be released on May 13th, while the physical version will be available on June 24th.