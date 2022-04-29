Walt Disney World Celebrates World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish

Walt Disney World is celebrating World Wish Day by featuring Make-A-Wish Alumni in their iconic Grand Marshal parade float during the Festival of Fantasy Parade, which now sports a very special license plate.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Walt Disney World Resort and Make-A-Wish are celebrating World Wish Day on the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish 42 years ago. It’s an important day for everyone, but especially for Walt Disney World cast members who make Disney wishes come true for wish kids and their families. It’s also a special day for cast members who are wish alumni (former wish recipients), and they received a bit of magic themselves as two of these wish alumni were invited to take on the very special role of Grand Marshals during the “Festival of Fantasy Parade” at Magic Kingdom Park.

Guests enjoying the parade may have also noticed an EARidescent license plate on the iconic Grand Marshal vehicle – the Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate benefiting Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, which recently soared above half a million dollars in total contributions… and counting.

Inspired by Cinderella Castle, this unique plate is the perfect way to make wishes come true while also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. Florida Residents can find information by visiting www.flhsmv.gov

Since 1980, The Walt Disney Company has helped bring wish families together to enjoy experiences that inspire resilience and hope in partnership with Make-A-Wish – like the inaugural wish voyage aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Over the years, they’ve helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 145,000 distinctly Disney wishes globally just like the wish voyage, and are committed to granting many more in the future as the company vows to continue making a world of difference for these kids and all who visit Walt Disney World Resort.

Earlier today, it was announced that Walt Disney World will be welcoming wish families from Canada once again, as Make-A-Wish Canada revealed that they are now booking Walt Disney World travel wishes.