Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Gorgeous Display Pieces from shopDisney

Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. As Star Wars Day approaches now’s a great time to shop highly sought after items from Royal Selangor, Hasbro, and more.
- A visit to shopDisney often brings up the latest theme park fashions and toys, but did you know the site is home to a wide array of collectibles?
- Star Wars fans can find a gorgeous series of pewter figurines by Royal Selangor, framed artwork by Thomas Kinkade Studio and an electronic helmet from Hasbro.
- Designed for display, these high-end collectibles are a wonderful way to forever commemorate your love of the Star Wars franchise and are sure to be important pieces in your collection.
- These fan favorite collectibles are available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.
Royal Selangor
Finely crafted in pewter by the skilled artisans of Royal Selangor, these limited edition Star Wars collectible figurines feature beloved characters, ships, and scenes that bring the Skywalker Saga to life.
Chewbacca Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition
Millennium Falcon Pewter Replica by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition
R2-D2 Pewter Figurine Canister by Royal Selangor – Star Wars
Death Star Pewter Container by Royal Selangor – Star Wars
Boba Fett Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars
Rey Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition
Star Wars Pewter Chess Set by Royal Selangor
Hasbro
Featuring highly-detailed deco, Star Wars: The Mandalorian-inspired design, interior padding, adjustable fit, and electronic lights, this full-scale Boba Fett (Re-Armored) helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.
Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Thomas Kinkade Studio
Created by Thomas Kinkade Studios, the limited edition series features epic artwork from each chapter in the original trilogy. The gorgeous canvas prints come elegantly framed and ready for display.
Star Wars ''A Son's Destiny'' Framed Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – Limited Edition
Star Wars ''The Battle of Hoth'' Framed Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – Limited Edition
Star Wars ''Obi-Wan's Final Battle'' Framed Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – Limited Edition
Legacy Lightsaber
An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, this detailed Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt illuminates the included blade in red for an unbeatable collectible. This set also includes a display stand and a Lightsaber belt clip.