Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Gorgeous Display Pieces from shopDisney

Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. As Star Wars Day approaches now’s a great time to shop highly sought after items from Royal Selangor, Hasbro, and more.

What’s Happening:

A visit to shopDisney often brings up the latest theme park fashions and toys, but did you know the site is home to a wide array of collectibles?

Star Wars fans can find a gorgeous series of pewter figurines by Royal Selangor, framed artwork by Thomas Kinkade Studio and an electronic helmet from Hasbro.

Designed for display, these high-end collectibles are a wonderful way to forever commemorate your love of the Star Wars franchise and are sure to be important pieces in your collection.

These fan favorite collectibles are available now on shopDisney

Royal Selangor

Finely crafted in pewter by the skilled artisans of Royal Selangor, these limited edition Star Wars collectible figurines feature beloved characters, ships, and scenes that bring the Skywalker Saga to life.

Chewbacca Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition

Millennium Falcon Pewter Replica by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition

R2-D2 Pewter Figurine Canister by Royal Selangor – Star Wars

Death Star Pewter Container by Royal Selangor – Star Wars

Boba Fett Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars

Rey Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition

Star Wars Pewter Chess Set by Royal Selangor

Hasbro

Featuring highly-detailed deco, Star Wars: The Mandalorian-inspired design, interior padding, adjustable fit, and electronic lights, this full-scale Boba Fett (Re-Armored) helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.

Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Thomas Kinkade Studio

Created by Thomas Kinkade Studios, the limited edition series features epic artwork from each chapter in the original trilogy. The gorgeous canvas prints come elegantly framed and ready for display.

Star Wars ''A Son's Destiny'' Framed Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – Limited Edition

Star Wars ''The Battle of Hoth'' Framed Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – Limited Edition

Star Wars ''Obi-Wan's Final Battle'' Framed Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – Limited Edition

Legacy Lightsaber

An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, this detailed Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt illuminates the included blade in red for an unbeatable collectible. This set also includes a display stand and a Lightsaber belt clip.

Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars