AREA15 In Las Vegas Announces Special Events and Programming For May

AREA15, one of the newest hot spots and one of the latest must-see attractions in Las Vegas, has revealed the special events, immersive experiences, and promotions for May.

What’s Happening:

AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions, and experiences this May: Cinco de Mayo at AREA15 Date: Thursday, May 5 Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Location: LIFTOFF Lounge Cost: Free to enter Description: Guests are invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music and margaritas at LIFTOFF Lounge at AREA15. Drink specials sponsored by Casamigos include margarita and tequila flights will be available for purchase, as well as live entertainment in the outdoor lounge at the base of LIFTOFF, AREA15’s new imbibe-and-ride panoramic skyline experience. WAVE IN: A Black Mountain Institute Festival Dates: Thursday, May 5 Time: Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Location: The Portal Cost: Tickets start at $10 per person. This event is for ages 18+. Click here Description: Guests are invited to enjoy a three-day, roving Las Vegas festival which begins at AREA15. Hosted in The Portal, the event will feature thought-provoking art playwright Margaret Namulyanga, cartoonist Pedro X. Molina, musician Mai Khoi, and the artists create art that challenges political barriers and state censorship in their respective countries. Guests will walk with these artists through The Portal as they pave the path to creative expression. Arts lawyer and freedom expression activist, Ashley Tucker will moderate the evening. Yoga and Wellness with Dray Date: May 7 and 21 Time: Classes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Location: The Portal Cost: $25 per person. Click here Description: Tap into a higher version of yourself with an immersive yoga class taught by Dray Gardner in The Portal. Build strength, create awareness and bring your mind and body connection to a new level. Enjoy a class experience like no other, surrounded by state-of-the-art sound and 360-degree projections that will envelop participants during the session. Participants are required to bring their own mats. Dray Gardner was once crippled by a life-threatening automobile accident and his doctor suggested back surgery, however, Gardner insisted on a more holistic approach. Yoga allowed his mind and body to have brand-new experiences – teaching him balance, discipline, focus, determination, strength, flexibility and peace of mind through meditation. As Dray would say, “You owe you.” Because of his own personal experiences, he believes his purpose is to help others evolve into their best self. It was in learning the science behind yoga and how the practice supports every muscle, tendon, joint and organ down to a cellular level that truly hooked Gardner, leading him to what has now become his life’s work and dharma. Gardner dedicates his time to cultivating unique and transformative yoga experiences and offering his knowledge, strength and commitment to the people of the community. UFC 273 Live Viewing Party: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Date: Saturday, May 7 Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Location: The Portal Cost: Tickets start at $30 per person. Must be 21 or older to enter. Click here Description: Fans are invited to catch all the action during an immersive viewing of UFC 274 in The Portal, AREA15’s 3D projection-mapped room. Enjoy a 360-degree fight experience on three 23-foot walls with state-of-the-art sound as well as a full bar with specials and a full restaurant menu from The Beast by Todd English. Guests are invited to come early to grab the best seats and great food during the prelims. “Neon Dream”: A Full Venue Experience Party Date: Saturday, May 28 Time: Doors open at 9 p.m. Event begins at 10 p.m. Location: The Portal Cost: Tickets start at $17.95 per person. Must be 21 or older to attend. Click here Description: This Memorial Day Weekend, AREA15 will be filled with vibrant beats, stunning performances, and awe-inspiring art as guests celebrate the official start of summer in the vast, immersive playground. Neon Dreamers are encouraged to come in neon attire and dance to live beats by DJs inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-degree 3D projection-mapped room, outside in the A-Lot, AREA15’s outdoor event space, and beneath the glow of Oddwood’s neon tree. Guests will also experience psychedelic spectacles, food and drinks, roaming live performances, interactive art exhibits and much more during this unforgettable night. Musical performances by superstar DJs Tritonal, Firebeatz, Jack Beats, Hailene, and many more.



ONGOING EVENTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND PACKAGES:

Immersive Movie Night: Princess Bride

Date: Sundays and Mondays through May

Time: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sundays; 8 p.m. on Mondays

Cost: $38 for adults (includes one specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage); $19 for children (ages 12 and under). Click here

Description: After the success of the popular showing of “Nightmare Before Christmas,” AREA15 continues its immersive movie night, this time featuring the classic film “Princess Bride.” Hosted inside the 360-degree projection-mapped venue, The Portal, the immersive movie night features immersive projections, custom lighting, themed specialty cocktails and surprise-and-delight moments.

Army Of The Dead VR Experience

Date: Select days in May

Time: Check-in is available between noon and 9:30 p.m.

Location: 3230 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite 170

Cost: $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. Click here

Description: Army of the Dead: VR Experience is an original production by Netflix in creative collaboration with Pure Imagination and in partnership with Fever and The Stone Quarry. Based on the hit film “Army Of The Dead” by Zack Snyder, now streaming on Netflix, visitors encounter their last stand against the undead in this original experience. This hands-on virtual reality experience begins with Las Vengeance participants becoming the only crew that can shoot the zombies and save a group of fellow citizens trapped inside the walls of zombie-infested Las Vegas.

From suit-up to suit-down, the experience lasts approximately 30 minutes and guests must be checked in within 30 minutes prior to closing. Recommended for ages 13 and older and recruits under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. High-heels, sandals and similar footwear are not permitted due to safety concerns. This experience is wheelchair accessible, but participants must be able to transfer. Participants can compare their scores against their friends or rivals and return to try and capture the top score.

Klimt: The Immersive Experience

Date: Select dates and times throughout May

Location: The Portal

Cost: Click here

General admission adult tickets are $35; seniors 65 years and older and military are $28; children 12 years and under are $19.

VIP adult tickets are $45; seniors 65 years and older and military are $38; children 12 years and under are $29.

Discounts are available for Nevada residents with valid I.D.

Description: Klimt: The Immersive Experience is a timed digital art exhibition encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot Portal. Guests will meet the artist like never before when they explore Klimt: The Immersive Experience – an exquisite combination of storytelling and cutting-edge technology delivering a light and sound spectacular of the artist’s most brilliant work in a fully immersive, 360-degree setting. General admission tickets include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets include VR goggles to experience “A Day in the Life of the Artist,” a peaceful, visually-rich journey uncovering the inspiration for some of his most iconic work.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Date: Select dates and times throughout May

Cost: Click here

General admission adult tickets are $35; seniors 65 years and older and military are $28; children 12 years and under are $19.

VIP adult tickets are $45; seniors 65 years and older and military are $38; children 12 years and under are $29.

Discounts are available for Nevada residents with valid I.D.

Description: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a timed experience encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot Portal. Guests take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century. Explore his life, his work, and his secrets as never before through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a uniquely atmospheric light and sound show. The exhibition is brought to you by the organizers of a collection of widely successful exhibitions present in cities across Europe, Asia and the Americas. General admission tickets include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets will include VR goggles to experience “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France,” a virtual stroll alongside Van Gogh himself to explore the countryside settings that inspired his artwork.

AREA15 Industry Mondays

Dates: Every Monday

Location: Select venues throughout AREA15

Time: 10 p.m. to closing

Description: Feel the beats from a variety of DJs on the decks and underneath the glow of Oddwood. Locals will enjoy a 25 percent discount on select activations, experiences and libations inside AREA15 with a local ID every Monday night. Discounts during Industry Night apply to “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, Five Iron Golf and Dueling Axes, as well as food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood Bar. After 10 p.m., AREA15 is 21 years or older only

Insider Package

The most exclusive way to explore AREA15 is through the Insider Package. AREA15’s Insider Package must be booked at least three days in advance. This three hour package is available for four to 16 guests. Additional tickets, upgrades and add-ons are available upon request at an additional cost. The Insider Package can be booked here

AREA15’s Insider Package includes: Expedited entry into AREA15 AREA15 Ambassador greeting and welcome Admission to LIFTOFF and LIFTOFF Lounge One 20-ounce AREA15-branded souvenir Pathwater per person and one 24-ounce premium specialty beverage per person Family-style meal at The Beast by Todd English One premium cocktail or beverage per person included during meal Expedited admission into Wink World: Portals to the Infinite Expedited admission into Museum Fiasco



More About AREA15: