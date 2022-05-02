Disney+ Debuts Trailer for “Stargirl” Sequel “Hollywood Stargirl”

The sequel to Disney+’s original film Stargirl is almost here. Today, the streaming service debuted the trailer for Hollywood Stargirl.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Stargirl is the follow-up to the 2020 film starring Grace VanderWaal.

Ahead of that, the streamer has debuted a new trailer for the film, as seen above.

Additionally, they’ve released a key art for the project, featuring VanderWaal.

About Hollywood Stargirl:

The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

In addition to once again starring in the film, VanderWaal wrote and performs the original song “Figure It Out” for the movie.

Hollywood Stargirl is based on the original character Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book Stargirl .

