Disney+ Debuts Trailer for “Stargirl” Sequel “Hollywood Stargirl”

The sequel to Disney+’s original film Stargirl is almost here. Today, the streaming service debuted the trailer for Hollywood Stargirl.
What’s Happening:
- Hollywood Stargirl is the follow-up to the 2020 film starring Grace VanderWaal.
- The new film is now set to debut on Disney+ on June 3rd.
- Ahead of that, the streamer has debuted a new trailer for the film, as seen above.
- Additionally, they’ve released a key art for the project, featuring VanderWaal.
About Hollywood Stargirl:
- The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.
- In addition to once again starring in the film, VanderWaal wrote and performs the original song “Figure It Out” for the movie.
- Hollywood Stargirl is based on the original character Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book Stargirl.
