ICEBAR Orlando Debuts New Spring Menu for Fire Lounge

ICEBAR Orlando has just launched a new seasonal menu at their Fire Lounge with incredible selections to satisfy every appetite.
What’s Happening:
- Central Florida is home to hundreds of incredible locations including I-Drive’s iconic ICEBAR Orlando. The experience already provides guests with one of the “coolest” nights in town, but they can also heat up inside the Fire Lounge.
- Now that Spring is here, Fire Lounge has introduced their newest selection of food items from their ever-evolving seasonal menu of delicious starters, sliders, tacos, and flatbreads. New items include:
- Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese
- Korean BBQ Cauliflower Bites
- Chicken Street Taco
- Bianca Flatbread
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders
- Churro Bites
- Espresso Martini
- The food menu is available seven days a week in the Fire Lounge located inside ICEBAR Orlando.
- Additionally, as fans of every nerdy franchise descend on Central Florida this spring, ICEBAR Orlando will host the Official MegaCon Orlando Kick-Off Party (see below for details).
- ICEBAR Orlando is open:
- Monday- Thursday 5pm-12am
- Friday and Saturday 5pm-2am
- Sunday 5pm-12am
- Guests 21+ are welcome at all times, while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm.
Megacon Orlando Kick-Off Party:
- In addition, ICEBAR Orlando is gearing up to host the return of the epic Official Megacon Orlando Kick-Off Party presented by Moshi Moshi Productions on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
- Guests can take advantage of free entry with their MegaCon badge from 5pm-9pm or receive $15 entry after 9pm.
- The party will feature a DJ, dancers, ice sculpture, $100 bar tab for best cosplay and cocktail specials throughout the night.
- For complete details and to reserve tickets in advance, visit the Megacon Kick-Off Party page.
What They’re Saying:
- ICEBAR Orlando Owner Thom Kerr: “We are so happy to roll out our newest mouth-watering menu items and show more and more of our guests that ICEBAR Orlando is truly the ultimate destination for a fun night out complete with music, dancing, food, cocktails and world-class entertainment with our one-of-a-kind Icebar. Our whole team also looks forward to hosting the thrilling Megacon party every year, and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early and experience the coolest Megacon party in Orlando. This is a party not to be missed!”