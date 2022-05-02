ICEBAR Orlando Debuts New Spring Menu for Fire Lounge

ICEBAR Orlando has just launched a new seasonal menu at their Fire Lounge with incredible selections to satisfy every appetite.

What’s Happening:

Central Florida is home to hundreds of incredible locations including I-Drive’s iconic ICEBAR Orlando

Now that Spring is here, Fire Lounge has introduced their newest selection of food items from their ever-evolving seasonal menu of delicious starters, sliders, tacos, and flatbreads. New items include: Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Korean BBQ Cauliflower Bites Chicken Street Taco Bianca Flatbread Buffalo Chicken Sliders Churro Bites Espresso Martini



The food menu is available seven days a week in the Fire Lounge located inside ICEBAR Orlando.

Additionally, as fans of every nerdy franchise descend on Central Florida this spring, ICEBAR Orlando will host the Official MegaCon Orlando Kick-Off Party (see below for details).

ICEBAR Orlando is open Monday- Thursday 5pm-12am Friday and Saturday 5pm-2am Sunday 5pm-12am

Guests 21+ are welcome at all times, while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm.

Megacon Orlando Kick-Off Party:

In addition, ICEBAR Orlando is gearing up to host the return of the epic Official Megacon Orlando Kick-Off Party presented by Moshi Moshi Productions on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Guests can take advantage of free entry with their MegaCon badge from 5pm-9pm or receive $15 entry after 9pm.

The party will feature a DJ, dancers, ice sculpture, $100 bar tab for best cosplay and cocktail specials throughout the night.

For complete details and to reserve tickets in advance, visit the Megacon Kick-Off Party page

