Photo Locations Revealed For Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

The first of three special Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events is taking place this evening, and with it comes the release of more information about its special offerings. In this case, we now know where to find those exclusive photo opportunities that can be found throughout the park.

What’s Happening:

Tonight marks the first of three special events in the Disneyland After Dark after hours event series, with Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. The event features many unique and exclusive Star Wars based experiences and fun, and among those offerings are special photo opportunities.

Photo Locations have been revealed for the special event, and the unique opportunities can be found throughout the park in: Critter Country Speeder Bikes Fantasyland Facing Off With A Wampa Rebel Base Tantive IV Tatooine Doors Trash Compactor Frontierland Jakku Mythosaur Skull TIE Fighter Tomorrowland Jabba the Hutt Sarlacc Pit

Scheduled for tonight, May 3rd, as well as May 4th and May 27th, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, 3 separately ticketed after-hours events, will grant Guests of all ages special access to Disneyland Park—including Character experiences, fireworks, photo opportunities, dancing, event-themed menu selections, entertainment—including March of the First Order

Although this is the first of three events tonight, all of the scheduled Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events are sold out at this time.